Morgan Stanley Cuts Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target to €50.00

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Alstom alerts:

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.