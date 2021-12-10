Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of TIM worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIMB. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in TIM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,925,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 102,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97,914 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 78,890 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TIM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.09 million. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

