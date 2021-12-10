MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 76,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

