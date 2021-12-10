MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 76,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.
The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.
MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
