Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,433.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3,423.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

