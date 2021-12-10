Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Takes Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.10% of Ziff Davis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

ZD traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.78 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

