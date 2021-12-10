MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $47.35. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials shares last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 31,553 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

