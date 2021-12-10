MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.39% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE MSM opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.