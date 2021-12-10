Mullen Group Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.98. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.