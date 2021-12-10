MultiVAC Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $35.93 million and $3.91 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC (CRYPTO:MTV) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,660,254,527 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

