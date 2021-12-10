Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €241.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €241.00 ($270.79) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($292.13) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($356.18) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($329.21) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €278.00 ($312.36).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.