Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Raised to €241.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €232.00 ($260.67) to €241.00 ($270.79) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

