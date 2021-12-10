MurAll Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $85,292.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007171 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,218,540,832 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

