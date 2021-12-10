Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $896.61

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 896.61 ($11.89) and traded as high as GBX 911 ($12.08). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 904 ($11.99), with a volume of 173,844 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 896.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 905.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Alan Giles purchased 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($12.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,439.11).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

