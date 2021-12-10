MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $168.32 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $386.77 million and approximately $168.32 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $12.64 or 0.00026334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00207257 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

