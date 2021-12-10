MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.20

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.20 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.40 ($0.08). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 191 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.38.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

