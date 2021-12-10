MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.21

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.63.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.