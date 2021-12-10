MyWish (WISH) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $905,517.22 and $68.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00206026 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars.

