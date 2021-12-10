NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.99

Shares of NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.99 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 47.89 ($0.64). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 47.89 ($0.64), with a volume of 1,745 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £22.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.99.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

