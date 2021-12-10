Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NSSC stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies are set to split before the market opens on Friday, December 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, December 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 17th.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

