Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.45.

NDAQ opened at $204.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $123.90 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

