National Bank Financial Raises Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$80.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASGTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities began coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

