National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Buys C$377,171.76 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Denis Girouard purchased 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,871.76.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$96.50. 1,111,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,332. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$101.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NA. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

