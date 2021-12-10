National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer William Bonnell Buys 31,152 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$96.50. 1,111,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,332. The stock has a market cap of C$32.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$101.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.67. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.21.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

