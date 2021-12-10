National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.52, but opened at $47.30. National Beverage shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 1,540 shares traded.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

