Needham & Company LLC Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $340.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $235.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. Roku has a 1 year low of $196.94 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.2% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

