NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.85. NeoGames shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 789 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.95 million and a P/E ratio of 71.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

