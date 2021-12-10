NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.85. NeoGames shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 789 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $620.95 million and a P/E ratio of 71.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
