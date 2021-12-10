Nervos Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.91 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $656.79 million and $21.91 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,013.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.42 or 0.08331835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00319619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.16 or 0.00937555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00078209 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00406386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00278929 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,759,758,662 coins and its circulating supply is 28,954,887,315 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

