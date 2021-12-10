Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from CHF 130 to CHF 135. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nestlé traded as high as $135.99 and last traded at $135.75, with a volume of 204147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.63.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 18.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

