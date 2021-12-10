New BitShares Price Down 20.3% This Week (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, New BitShares has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $43.47 million and $2.67 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.93 or 0.08225393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00082266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.79 or 1.00260954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

