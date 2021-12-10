New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $67,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $286.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

