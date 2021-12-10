New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,213 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Autodesk worth $76,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 372,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $151,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128,295 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $267.67 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.