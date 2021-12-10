New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $83,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $355.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.96 and its 200 day moving average is $324.57. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $361.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

