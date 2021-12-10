New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $84,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,942,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $113.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

