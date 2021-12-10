New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,142 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $95,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $149.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.