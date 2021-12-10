New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,375 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $63,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.18. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

