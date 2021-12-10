New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,942 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Southern worth $73,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.57 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

