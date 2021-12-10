Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $222,440.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,296. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 852,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 291,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

