NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $6,668.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00314451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.