Nexo Market Cap Achieves $1.27 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $13.95 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00208053 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.