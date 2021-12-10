NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,364.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.55 or 0.00925372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00276972 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016140 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000929 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003179 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

