NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 18.8% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $848,308.11 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00319619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.