Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NEXS stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 233 ($3.09). 38,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,103. Nexus Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.78 million and a PE ratio of -26.48.

In other Nexus Infrastructure news, insider Richard Kilner acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £26,448 ($35,072.27).

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

