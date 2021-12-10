NFT Index (NFTI) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $3,103.66 or 0.06464109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and $16,289.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00209011 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

