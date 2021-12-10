NFTb Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $25.19 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.40 or 0.08286127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,684.00 or 0.99691070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

