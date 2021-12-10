NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.27 or 0.00107988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.18 million and $39,885.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.20 or 0.08225549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.62 or 0.99948646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

