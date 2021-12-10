Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of NIO worth $41,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

