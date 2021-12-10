NKN (NKN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.31 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. NKN has a market cap of $259.99 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00132946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00176041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.72 or 0.08287177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00021128 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.