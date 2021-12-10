Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. Nocopi Technologies shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 133,335 shares traded.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

