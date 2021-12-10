Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,707.05 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. Noir has a market capitalization of $266,707.05 and $455.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00174887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00562084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,430,497 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

