Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €82.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.40 ($106.07).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €86.18 ($96.83) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 1 year high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €84.12 and its 200 day moving average is €77.78.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

